Ed Wynn
1886-11-09
Ed Wynn Biography (Wikipedia)
Isaiah Edwin Leopold (November 9, 1886 – June 19, 1966), better known as Ed Wynn, was an American actor and comedian noted for his Perfect Fool comedy character, his pioneering radio show of the 1930s, and his later career as a dramatic actor.
I Love To Laugh
