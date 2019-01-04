Laurel Halo
Laurel Halo Biography (Wikipedia)
Ina Cube (born June 3, 1985), known professionally as Laurel Halo, is an American electronic musician currently based in Berlin, Germany. She released several early EPs on the labels such as Hippos in Tanks before releasing her debut album Quarantine on Hyperdub in 2012. She followed with the studio albums Chance of Rain (2013) and Dust (2017), both released to critical praise, as well as various EPs and the mini-album Raw Silk Uncut Wood (2018).
Laurel Halo Performances & Interviews
- Laurel Halo on being described as enigmatic: "I think it's a silly word"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05jr9f6.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05jr9f6.jpg2017-10-12T13:00:00.000ZLaurel Halo on the buzzkill of self-consciously mysterious musichttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05jr3t8
Laurel Halo on being described as enigmatic: "I think it's a silly word"
