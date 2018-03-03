Bobby ShermanBorn 22 July 1943
Bobby Sherman
1943-07-22
Bobby Sherman Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Cabot "Bobby" Sherman Jr. (born July 22, 1943) is an American singer, actor and occasional songwriter, who became a popular teen idol in the late 1960s and early 1970s. He had a series of successful singles, notably the million-seller "Little Woman" (1969). Sherman mostly retired from music in the 1970s for a career as a paramedic and later police officer, though he occasionally performed into the 1990s.
Bobby Sherman Tracks
Seattle
Bobby Sherman
Seattle
Seattle
I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus
Bobby Sherman
I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus
I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus
Little Woman
Bobby Sherman
Little Woman
Little Woman
Julie, Do Ya Love me?
Bobby Sherman
Julie, Do Ya Love me?
Julie, Do Ya Love me?
Cold
Mr Pud, Impact & Bobby Sherman
Cold
Cold
