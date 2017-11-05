Bodast (also known as Canto) were a late 1960s rock group from London. Its most famous member was Steve Howe, later to join Yes. Members were Clive Skinner on guitar and vocals, Dave Curtiss on bass and Bobby Clarke on drums.

The group recorded an album for Tetragrammaton Records in 1968. The label had success in the United States with Deep Purple, but went out of business just before the scheduled release date for the Bodast album.

A portion of a song from the Bodast album titled "Nether Street" was renamed "Würm" and was re-used as part of the song "Starship Trooper" from The Yes Album in 1971.

The 1968 Bodast recordings were eventually released in 1981, and most recently by RPM Records in 2000. Bassist Dave Curtiss would later form a folk duo with Clive Maldoon (born Clive Skinner) called Curtiss Maldoon in 1971. They have recorded two albums, the first simply called Curtiss Maldoon in October 1971 and Steve Howe played on 2 songs on that one, and the second Maldoon in November 1973.