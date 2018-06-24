Jim ReidScottish folk performer of Robert Burns' work. Died 6 July 2009
Jim Reid
Jim Reid (5 May 1934 – 6 July 2009) was a Scottish folk musician who was born in Dundee. Many of his songs are about his home town of Dundee and the people and places of the surrounding county of Angus.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Up The Noran Water
The Wild Geese
Norland Wind
Busk Busk Bonnie Lassie
The Wild Geese / Norland Wind
The Wild Geese
The Norland Wind
Norland Wind/ The Wild Geese
Wild Geese
The Freedome Come All Ye
