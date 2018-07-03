Raven Chacon (born December 1977 in Fort Defiance, Navajo Nation, Arizona, United States) is an American composer and artist. He is known as a composer of chamber music as well as a solo performer of noise music. He is recognized as one of few Native Americans working in either genre.

Chacon was a member of the American Indian art collective, Postcommodity, with whom he has developed multi-media installations which have been exhibited internationally. His collective and solo work has been presented at Sydney Biennale, Kennedy Center, Adelaide International, Vancouver Art Gallery, Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal, The San Francisco Electronic Music Festival, Chaco Canyon, and Performance Today.

Chacon also performs in the projects KILT with Bob Bellerue, Mesa Ritual with William Fowler Collins, Endlings with John Dieterich, and collaborations with composers Robert Henke and Thollem McDonas. In 2016, he was commissioned by Kronos Quartet to compose a work for their Fifty For The Future project.