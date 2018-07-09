Those Dancing DaysFormed 2006. Disbanded 31 August 2011
Those Dancing Days
2006
Those Dancing Days Biography (Wikipedia)
Those Dancing Days were an indie pop band from Nacka, a suburb of Stockholm, Sweden. Most frequently compared to Northern Soul and 1960s era girl-groups, the band formed in 2005 while the members were all still in school. They were signed to Wichita Recordings. The band consisted of five people from Stockholm. Their name derived from the Led Zeppelin song "Dancing Days" pitched by the band's bassist, Mimmi.
Those Dancing Days Tracks
Last played on
Run Run (6 Music Session for Marc Riley 5th Jun 2008)
Hitten
Last played on
Action Man (6 Music Session, 22 Oct 2008)
Home Sweet Home (6 Music Session, 22 Oct 2008)
Run Run
Last played on
Those Dancing Days - Glastonbury 2011
Those Dancing Days - Glastonbury 2011
Last played on
Kids (Kissy Klub Versions)
Last played on
Keep Me In Your Pocket
Last played on
Those Dancing Days (Live From The Park Stage)
Can't Find Entrance
Last played on
Space Hero Suites (Kissy Klub Version)
Last played on
I'll Be Yours
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2011
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2011-06-25T09:03:49
25
Jun
2011
Glastonbury: 2011
Worthy Farm, Pilton
