Breakbeat Era was a short-lived British project, consisting of Roni Size and DJ Die, featuring the vocals of singer Leonie Laws. Spearheaded by the single "Ultra-Obscene", they then released as an album under the same title in 1999.

In conjunction with the album's release, the group was also seen as a live act in the U.S. and UK in a similar vein as Reprazent, with focus on Leonie Laws.

The original mix of the track "Breakbeat Era" first appeared under the name of Scorpio (a.k.a. Roni Size and DJ Die) featuring Leonie Laws, when it was included on the compilation, Music Box: A New Era In Drum & Bass in 1996. That mix was released on the 12" release under the Breakbeat Era name in 1998.

As the album was a one-off project, other releases seemed unlikely. As of 2006, Laws had been working with a drum and bass group called Blackout DnB. She provided vocals for DJ Die's track "Little Punk" on the Skate or Die EP, released on Die's own Clear Skyz label in 2008.