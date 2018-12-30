KerfuffleFormed 2001. Disbanded August 2010
Kerfuffle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2001
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cb4e1153-3dcc-4773-aeae-bbbf528d381c
Kerfuffle Biography (Wikipedia)
Kerfuffle were a four-piece English folk band, originally formed in 2001 around the East Midlands and South Yorkshire regions of the UK, initially comprising Hannah James (accordion, piano, vocals, step dancing), Sam Sweeney (fiddle, percussion), Chris Thornton-Smith (guitar) and Tom Sweeney (bass guitar). Thornton-Smith was replaced by Jamie Roberts in 2007. Kerfuffle disbanded in August 2010.
The word kerfuffle is originally from Scots carfuffle meaning disturbance, commotion, or fuss.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kerfuffle Tracks
Sort by
Branle
Kerfuffle
Branle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Branle
Last played on
Bitter Withy
Kerfuffle
Bitter Withy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bitter Withy
Last played on
The Holly and Ivy
Kerfuffle
The Holly and Ivy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Holly and Ivy
Last played on
Bransles
Kerfuffle
Bransles
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bransles
Last played on
The Sussex Carol
Kerfuffle
The Sussex Carol
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Sussex Carol
Last played on
The holly and the ivy (feat. Kerfuffle)
Hannah James
The holly and the ivy (feat. Kerfuffle)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The holly and the ivy (feat. Kerfuffle)
Last played on
Gallery Carol
Kerfuffle
Gallery Carol
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gallery Carol
Last played on
Three Ships
Kerfuffle
Three Ships
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Three Ships
Last played on
The Orphan / The Phone Call / The Milliner's Daughter / The Salvation
Kerfuffle
The Orphan / The Phone Call / The Milliner's Daughter / The Salvation
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Holly And The Ivy
Hannah James
The Holly And The Ivy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Holly And The Ivy
Last played on
Falmouth Packet
Kerfuffle
Falmouth Packet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Falmouth Packet
Last played on
The Cherry Tree Carol
Kerfuffle
The Cherry Tree Carol
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Cherry Tree Carol
Last played on
Lark in the Clear Air
Kerfuffle
Lark in the Clear Air
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lark in the Clear Air
Last played on
The Truth from Above
Kerfuffle
The Truth from Above
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Truth from Above
Last played on
The Bitter Withy
Kerfuffle
The Bitter Withy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Bitter Withy
Last played on
Sussex Carol
Kerfuffle
Sussex Carol
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sussex Carol
Last played on
The Truth From Above (Herefordshire)
Kerfuffle
The Truth From Above (Herefordshire)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gower Wassail
Kerfuffle
Gower Wassail
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gower Wassail
Last played on
Mrs Saggs
Kerfuffle
Mrs Saggs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mrs Saggs
Last played on
Searching for Lambs
Kerfuffle
Searching for Lambs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Searching for Lambs
Last played on
Two Sisters
Kerfuffle
Two Sisters
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Two Sisters
Last played on
Kerfuffle Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist