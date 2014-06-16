The Band of LifeFormed 1 June 2012
The Band of Life
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2012-06-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cb4bc14b-3366-4d7b-81d8-c32a4f5a8675
The Band of Life Tracks
Sort by
Brazil Nut Tree (Radio Edit)
The Band of Life
Brazil Nut Tree (Radio Edit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lady of the Moon
The Band of Life
Lady of the Moon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lady of the Moon
Last played on
Somewhere
The Band of Life
Somewhere
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Somewhere
Last played on
Back to artist