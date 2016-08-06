Malcolm HamiltonBorn 1932. Died 2003
Malcolm Hamilton
1932
Malcolm Hamilton Biography (Wikipedia)
Malcolm Hamilton (1932 - November 17, 2003) was a harpsichordist. He was born in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada. He studied harpsichord at the University of Washington in Seattle and then taught piano and harpsichord at the University of Southern California for 30 years. Hamilton performed in many recitals and for the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, which he co-founded, under conductors Neville Mariner and Gerard Schwarz.
Hamilton died on November 17, 2003, of congestive heart failure. He had lived in Laguna Niguel, California, with his partner, David Thomas, for 43 years.
Concerto in B flat major for violin and cello, RV 547
Antonio Vivaldi
Concerto in B flat major for violin and cello, RV 547
Concerto in B flat major for violin and cello, RV 547
