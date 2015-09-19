Steve RushtonBorn 30 October 1987
Steve Rushton
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1987-10-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cb4a12d6-8e3f-46b1-967f-49bd096ccc8c
Steve Rushton Biography (Wikipedia)
Steven John Rushton (born 30 October 1987) is a British solo artist, and formerly co-lead singer bassist for the pop punk band, Son of Dork. Rushton contributed two songs to the number 1 box office and billboard movie/soundtrack album, Hannah Montana the movie 'Game Over' and 'Everything I Want' which was the only song on the soundtrack to be written 100% and not a collaboration. The soundtrack has sold 4,000,000+ copies worldwide.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Steve Rushton Tracks
Sort by
21 Guns
Amelia Lily
21 Guns
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024n45g.jpglink
21 Guns
Last played on
Steve Rushton Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Watch Selena Gomez!
-
"What does that say about me?!" - Can Selena Gomez remember her lyrics?
-
“I've poured my heart into my music” – Selena Gomez talks about her forthcoming album
-
Remembering One Love Manchester
-
Live Lounge Month 2017 mash up!
-
“That feeling is so addictive to me” - Selena Gomez on the honeymoon period
-
Did Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth just get married?
-
Selena Gomez owned the night at the MTV AMAs
-
Miley Cyrus talk about her gender and sexuality
-
Selena Gomez is taking time off for health reasons
Back to artist