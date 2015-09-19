Steven John Rushton (born 30 October 1987) is a British solo artist, and formerly co-lead singer bassist for the pop punk band, Son of Dork. Rushton contributed two songs to the number 1 box office and billboard movie/soundtrack album, Hannah Montana the movie 'Game Over' and 'Everything I Want' which was the only song on the soundtrack to be written 100% and not a collaboration. The soundtrack has sold 4,000,000+ copies worldwide.