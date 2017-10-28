Gürer AykalConductor. Born 1942
Gürer Aykal Biography (Wikipedia)
Gürer Aykal (born 1942, Eskişehir, Turkey) is a Turkish conductor and Adjunct Professor at Bilkent University. He has been the musical director and principal conductor of the Borusan Istanbul Philharmonic Orchestra since 1999.
Gürer Aykal Tracks
Cello Concerto in A minor, Op 129
Robert Schumann
Cello Concerto in A minor, Op 129
Cello Concerto in A minor, Op 129
