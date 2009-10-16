Misery Loves Co.Formed 1993. Disbanded 2000
Misery Loves Co.
1993
Misery Loves Co. Biography (Wikipedia)
Misery Loves Co. are a recently reformed Swedish industrial metal duo, initially active in the 1990s and early 2000s. The band combine the hostility of thrash metal riffs with electronic samples usually associated with industrial music. Their lyrics generally focus on bleak sexual visions and pain over troubled relationships.
Misery Loves Co. Tracks
Kiss Your Boots
Kiss Your Boots
Kiss Your Boots
Last played on
