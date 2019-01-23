Jean-Baptiste Barrière18th-century French cellist and composer. Born 2 May 1707. Died 6 June 1747
Jean-Baptiste Barrière
1707-05-02
Jean-Baptiste Barrière Biography (Wikipedia)
Jean-Baptiste Barrière (2 May 1707 – 6 June 1747) was a French cellist and composer. He was born in Bordeaux and died in Paris, at 40 years of age.
Jean-Baptiste Barrière Tracks
Sonata for two cellos in G major (1st mvt)
Jean-Baptiste Barrière
Sonata for two cellos in G major (1st mvt)
Sonata for two cellos in G major (1st mvt)
Sonata no. 10 in G major
Jean-Baptiste Barrière
Sonata no. 10 in G major
Sonata no. 10 in G major
Sonata No 10 in G major for 2 cellos
Jean-Baptiste Barrière
Sonata No 10 in G major for 2 cellos
Sonata No 10 in G major for 2 cellos
Duo in G major for 2 cellos:Movement 2 and 3
Jean-Baptiste Barrière
Duo in G major for 2 cellos:Movement 2 and 3
Duo in G major for 2 cellos:Movement 2 and 3
Sonata in G major for 2 cellos
Jean-Baptiste Barrière
Sonata in G major for 2 cellos
Sonata in G major for 2 cellos
Sonata No 10 in G major
Jean-Baptiste Barrière
Sonata No 10 in G major
Sonata No 10 in G major
Sonata for two cellos (3rd mvt)
Jean-Baptiste Barrière
Sonata for two cellos (3rd mvt)
Sonata for two cellos (3rd mvt)
Chreode
Jean-Baptiste Barrière
Chreode
Chreode
Sonata no. 10 in G major for 2 cellos
Jean-Baptiste Barrière
Sonata no. 10 in G major for 2 cellos
Sonata no. 10 in G major for 2 cellos
Sonata No.10 in G
Jean-Baptiste Barrière
Sonata No.10 in G
Sonata No.10 in G
