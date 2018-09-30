Author & PunisherTristan Shone - Industrial Artist. Born 18 October 1977
Author & Punisher is a one-man industrial doom metal band from San Diego, CA, made up of mechanical engineer and artist Tristan Shone. He started the band in January 2004. Most of the instrumentation and controllers he uses, entitled "Drone Machines" and "Dub Machines", are custom designed and fabricated by Shone from raw materials and open source electronic circuitry.
Shone has released eight albums as Author & Punisher; 2015's Melk En Honing (milk and honey/honing), and 2017's Pressure Mine, were released on Phil Anselmo's record label Housecore Records.
His Beastland album was released by Relapse Records on October 5th, 2018.
