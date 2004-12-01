Norman NewellBorn 25 January 1919. Died 1 December 2004
Norman Newell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1919-01-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cb419a70-7a0e-4b78-9fdc-f4e299e48ae9
Norman Newell Biography (Wikipedia)
Norman Newell OBE (25 January 1919 – 1 December 2004) was an English record producer, mainly active in the 1950s and 1960s, as well as co-writer of many notable songs. As an A&R manager for EMI, he worked with musicians such as Shirley Bassey, Dalida, Claude François, Vera Lynn, Russ Conway, Bette Midler, Judy Garland, Petula Clark, Jake Thackray, Malcolm Roberts, Bobby Crush and Peter and Gordon. Newell was particularly known for his recorded productions of West End musicals.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Norman Newell Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist