G.R.L. is an American-British-Canadian girl group formed by Robin Antin. The group consists of members Lauren Bennett, Natasha Slayton and Jazzy Mejia. Past members included Simone Battle, Emmalyn Estrada, and Paula van Oppen.

The original line-up consisted of Slayton, Bennett, Estrada, Van Oppen, and Simone Battle. They made their debut appearance on the Smurfs 2 soundtrack with "Vacation". They would go on to appear on Pitbull's internationally successful track "Wild Wild Love" which peaked in the top-40 in the United States, top-10 in the United Kingdom, and was certified platinum by Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). Their second single "Ugly Heart" gained international success shortly after the suicide of member Simone Battle. Leaving the group as a quartet, this inspired the group to release their next single "Lighthouse" in memory of Battle. The group disbanded shortly after its release, on June 2, 2015.

G.R.L. officially reformed on August 5, 2016, with the addition of new member Jazzy Mejia alongside original members Bennett and Slayton, making the group a trio.