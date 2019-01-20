Thelma HoustonBorn 7 May 1946
Thelma Houston
1946-05-07
Thelma Houston Biography (Wikipedia)
Thelma Houston (née Jackson; born May 7, 1946) is an American singer and actress. She scored a number-one hit in 1977 with her recording of "Don't Leave Me This Way", which won the Grammy for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance.
Thelma Houston Tracks
Don't Leave Me This Way
Don't Leave Me This Way
Don't Leave Me This Way
Baby Mine
Baby Mine
Baby Mine
Saturday Night, Sunday Morning
Saturday Night, Sunday Morning
Saturday Night, Sunday Morning
Everybody Gets To Go To The Moon (By The Light Of The Silvery Moon)
Everybody Gets To Go To The Moon (By The Light Of The Silvery Moon)
