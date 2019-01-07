Iain MacInnes
Iain MacInnes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cb312ab3-ea74-4192-a319-d7be81f91ae7
Iain MacInnes Biography (Wikipedia)
Iain MacInnes is a Scottish folk musician, currently working as the producer of the BBC Radio Scotland bagpipe music program Pipeline. He was formerly presenter of that program, before taking a one-year sabbatical in 2002 to write a book on piping in the 20th century. It airs on BBC Radio Scotland at 21:05 GMT on Saturdays.
He has played the Scottish smallpipes and whistles in a number of folk bands including The Tannahill Weavers, Smalltalk, Ossian, and his own band. He has released a solo CD on Greentrax records called Tryst.
He also writes for the pipes | drums magazine.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Iain MacInnes Tracks
Sort by
Angus Ramsay's Lullaby / Dr MacInnes' Fancy / Peter MacKinnon of Skeabost
Iain MacInnes
Angus Ramsay's Lullaby / Dr MacInnes' Fancy / Peter MacKinnon of Skeabost
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
THE SANDS OF LOCH BEE/MAIDEANAN A CHOIRE DUIBH/A MHAIRI MHIN MHEAL SHUILAICH DHUIBH/ANGUS MACINNES OF GLENSIDE/STRUY LODGE
Iain MacInnes
THE SANDS OF LOCH BEE/MAIDEANAN A CHOIRE DUIBH/A MHAIRI MHIN MHEAL SHUILAICH DHUIBH/ANGUS MACINNES OF GLENSIDE/STRUY LODGE
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cumha Coire A' Cheathaich
Billy Ross
Cumha Coire A' Cheathaich
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cumha Coire A' Cheathaich
Last played on
Lt. Col. D.J.S. Murray/the Treadmill/Spark's Rant
Iain MacInnes
Lt. Col. D.J.S. Murray/the Treadmill/Spark's Rant
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rusty Gully/Pawky Adam Glen/Water Music
Iain MacInnes
Rusty Gully/Pawky Adam Glen/Water Music
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The countess of Loudon's Reel/ David Glen's Jig
Iain MacInnes
The countess of Loudon's Reel/ David Glen's Jig
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Highland Lassie Going To The Fair / The Hen's March / The Snuff Wife
Iain MacInnes
The Highland Lassie Going To The Fair / The Hen's March / The Snuff Wife
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Marjorie Lowe/Paddy O'rafferty/William Nicholson's Jig/Nighean Na Cailliche Crotaiche Crub
Iain MacInnes
Marjorie Lowe/Paddy O'rafferty/William Nicholson's Jig/Nighean Na Cailliche Crotaiche Crub
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Alick Cameron, Champion Piper / Joe McGann's Fiddle / Jenny's Jig / The Lady In The Bottle / The Fiddler / The Hen's March
Iain MacInnes
Alick Cameron, Champion Piper / Joe McGann's Fiddle / Jenny's Jig / The Lady In The Bottle / The Fiddler / The Hen's March
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Home Town / Brose And Butter / Drops Of Brandy
Iain MacInnes
My Home Town / Brose And Butter / Drops Of Brandy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
BECAUSE HE WAS A BONNY LAD/THE FAVOURITE DRAM/THE LOW COUNTRY DANCE/WOO'D AN MARRIED AN' A'AN
Iain MacInnes
BECAUSE HE WAS A BONNY LAD/THE FAVOURITE DRAM/THE LOW COUNTRY DANCE/WOO'D AN MARRIED AN' A'AN
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
'S Truagh Nach Do Dh'fhuirich Mi Tioram Air Tir (The South Georgia Whaling Song)
Iain MacInnes
'S Truagh Nach Do Dh'fhuirich Mi Tioram Air Tir (The South Georgia Whaling Song)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Eliza Ross's Reel; Gilbert Of The Antarctic; James Maclellan's Favourite
Iain MacInnes
Eliza Ross's Reel; Gilbert Of The Antarctic; James Maclellan's Favourite
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Colonel Fraser / Mary Ann MacInnes / The Famous Bridge / Kail And Pudding
Iain MacInnes
Colonel Fraser / Mary Ann MacInnes / The Famous Bridge / Kail And Pudding
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Colonel Fraser / Mary Ann MacInnes / The Famous Bridge / Kail And Pudding
Last played on
The Hills Of Perth/The Braes Of Busby/The 42 Nd Highlanders/Delvinside
Iain MacInnes
The Hills Of Perth/The Braes Of Busby/The 42 Nd Highlanders/Delvinside
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lassie Gae Milk On My Cow Hill / Major Nickerson's Fancy
Iain MacInnes
Lassie Gae Milk On My Cow Hill / Major Nickerson's Fancy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Terror Time / MacDonald of the Isles March to the Battle of Harlaw
Iain MacInnes
Terror Time / MacDonald of the Isles March to the Battle of Harlaw
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Go To Berwick, Johnny/Low Country dance/Up wi' eli Eli/Sweet Molly/Foot it neatly
Iain MacInnes
Go To Berwick, Johnny/Low Country dance/Up wi' eli Eli/Sweet Molly/Foot it neatly
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fil O Ro
Billy Ross
Fil O Ro
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fil O Ro
Last played on
The Low Country/King George V's Army/Colonel H H Burney's Farewell To The Gordon Highlande
Iain MacInnes
The Low Country/King George V's Army/Colonel H H Burney's Farewell To The Gordon Highlande
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cumha Coire A' Cheathaich
Iain MacInnes
Cumha Coire A' Cheathaich
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cumha Coire A' Cheathaich
Last played on
Karuna / The Eagle's Whistle
Iain MacInnes
Karuna / The Eagle's Whistle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Karuna / The Eagle's Whistle
Last played on
NIGHT VISITOR'S SONG/WILLIE STAYS LANG AT THE FAIR/WELL BOBBIT BLANCH OF MIDDLEBIE
Iain MacInnes
NIGHT VISITOR'S SONG/WILLIE STAYS LANG AT THE FAIR/WELL BOBBIT BLANCH OF MIDDLEBIE
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Helen Of Kirkconnell
Fiona Hunter
Helen Of Kirkconnell
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03gjm62.jpglink
Helen Of Kirkconnell
Last played on
Iain MacInnes Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist