Iain MacInnes is a Scottish folk musician, currently working as the producer of the BBC Radio Scotland bagpipe music program Pipeline. He was formerly presenter of that program, before taking a one-year sabbatical in 2002 to write a book on piping in the 20th century. It airs on BBC Radio Scotland at 21:05 GMT on Saturdays.

He has played the Scottish smallpipes and whistles in a number of folk bands including The Tannahill Weavers, Smalltalk, Ossian, and his own band. He has released a solo CD on Greentrax records called Tryst.

He also writes for the pipes | drums magazine.