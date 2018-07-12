Roland Rat is a British television puppet character. He was created, operated and voiced by David Claridge, who had previously designed and operated Mooncat, a puppet in the Children's ITV television programme Get Up and Go! He worked for Jim Henson, then the second series of The Young Ones. Claridge would later operate and voice Brian the Dinosaur for BBC's Parallel 9; create and direct Happy Monsters, a preschool series for Channel 5; and shoot a CGI series Mozart's Dog for Paramount Comedy.