Malice’80s US heavy metal band. Formed 1980
Malice
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1980
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cb301cab-01d8-4d93-b615-ff6be1f462ef
Malice Biography (Wikipedia)
Malice is an American heavy metal band formed in 1981, best known for their appearance on the first Metal Massacre compilation and a pair of albums on Atlantic Records. Their heavily European influenced style elicited instant comparisons to Judas Priest due to vocalist James Neal sounding uncannily like Rob Halford in addition to fielding a guitar duo in the Tipton/Downing mode, with Malice's Jay Reynolds looking like a dead ringer for K.K. Downing.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Malice Tracks
Sort by
Distance
Malice
Distance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Distance
Last played on
Malice Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist