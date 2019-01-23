Curtis Stigers
1965-10-18
Curtis Stigers Biography (Wikipedia)
Curtis Stigers (born October 18, 1965) is an American jazz vocalist, saxophonist, guitarist, and songwriter. He achieved a number of hits in the early 1990s, most notably international 1991 hit, "I Wonder Why", which reached No. 5 in the UK and No. 9 in the US.
Curtis Stigers Performances & Interviews
Curtis Stigers - Waltz For Debby
2016-08-03
Special Jazz House performance by Curtis Stigers celebrating Tony Bennett's 90th Birthday
Curtis Stigers - Waltz For Debby
Curtis Stigers - My Foolish Heart
2016-08-03
Special Jazz House performance by Curtis Stigers celebrating Tony Bennett's 90th Birthday
Curtis Stigers - My Foolish Heart
Curtis Stigers - Just In Time
2016-08-01
Special Jazz House performance by Curtis Stigers celebrating Tony Bennett's 90th Birthday
Curtis Stigers - Just In Time
Curtis Stigers joins Jamie Cullum at the Cheltenham Jazz Festival
2014-05-07
Jamie Cullum is joined by Curtis Stigers at the Cheltenham Jazz Festival.
Curtis Stigers joins Jamie Cullum at the Cheltenham Jazz Festival
Curtis Stigers live in Session
2014-05-04
American singer-songwriter and saxophonist Curtis Stigers performed live on Weekend Wogan. He also chatted with Sir Terry Wogan about his new album, Hooray For Love.
Curtis Stigers live in Session
Curtis Stigers (rhymes with tigers) chats to Steve Wright
2013-03-06
Curtis Stigers (rhymes with tigers) chats to Steve Wright about his new tour and why he's glad he's now in charge of his own career.
Curtis Stigers (rhymes with tigers) chats to Steve Wright
Curtis Stigers Tracks
I Wonder Why
Curtis Stigers
I Wonder Why
I Wonder Why
Last played on
You're All That Matters To Me
Curtis Stigers
You're All That Matters To Me
You're All That Matters To Me
Last played on
I Wonder Why
Ballard/Stigers, BBC Philharmonic, Curtis Stigers, Clark Rundell & Curtis Stigers Trio
I Wonder Why
I Wonder Why
Composer
Ensemble
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
Blane
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
Music Arranger
Ensemble
San Diego Serenade
BBC Philharmonic
San Diego Serenade
San Diego Serenade
Let It Snow
BBC Philharmonic
Let It Snow
Let It Snow
Never Saw A Miracle
BBC Philharmonic
Never Saw A Miracle
Never Saw A Miracle
San Diago Serenade
Curtis Stigers
San Diago Serenade
San Diago Serenade
Last played on
Our Love is here to Stay
Curtis Stigers
Our Love is here to Stay
Our Love is here to Stay
Last played on
Swinging Down At 10th And Main
Curtis Stigers
Swinging Down At 10th And Main
Swinging Down At 10th And Main
Last played on
Sleeping With The Lights On
Curtis Stigers
Sleeping With The Lights On
Sleeping With The Lights On
Last played on
Past BBC Events
BBC Philharmonic Christmas with Curtis Stigers. Plus Craig Charles' 'Scary Fairy Saves Christmas' PREMIERE
The Lowry, Salford Quays
5 Dec 2018
The Lowry, Salford Quays
2018-12-05T08:59:22
5
Dec
2018
BBC Philharmonic Christmas with Curtis Stigers. Plus Craig Charles' 'Scary Fairy Saves Christmas' PREMIERE
The Lowry, Salford Quays
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night is Music Night: Nelson Riddle
Hackney Empire
13 Oct 2015
19:30
Hackney Empire
2015-10-13T08:59:22
13
Oct
2015
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night is Music Night: Nelson Riddle
19:30
Hackney Empire
Friday Night is Music Night: Hoods Horns and Hooch
Jazz Festival Big Top, Cheltenham
2014-05-02T08:59:22
2
May
2014
Friday Night is Music Night: Hoods Horns and Hooch
20:00
Jazz Festival Big Top, Cheltenham
Proms 2009: Prom 22 - A Celebration of Classic MGM Film Musicals
Royal Albert Hall
1 Aug 2009
Royal Albert Hall
2009-08-01T08:59:22
1
Aug
2009
Proms 2009: Prom 22 - A Celebration of Classic MGM Film Musicals
Royal Albert Hall
Curtis Stigers Links
Back to artist