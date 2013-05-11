Lena Johanna Therese Meyer-Landrut (born 23 May 1991), also known mononymously as Lena, is a German singer-songwriter. She represented Germany in the Eurovision Song Contest 2010 in Oslo winning the contest with the song "Satellite". With her three entries from the German national final Unser Star für Oslo (Our Star for Oslo), Meyer-Landrut set an all-time chart record in her home country by debuting with three songs in the top five on the German singles chart. Both "Satellite" and her first album My Cassette Player debuted at number one in Germany. The single has been certified double Platinum, and the album has been certified five times Gold for sales of over 500,000 units. Meyer-Landrut represented Germany for the second consecutive time in the Eurovision Song Contest at Düsseldorf in 2011 with the song "Taken by a Stranger", placing 10th.

Meyer-Landrut performed as part of the interval act during the second semi-finals of the Eurovision Song Contest 2012. In September she released the single "Stardust" from the album of the same name which was released on 12 October. A second single, "Neon (Lonely People)", was released in March 2013. At the 2013 Echo Awards that same month, she won the Best National Video award for "Stardust". Following her No One Can Catch Us Tour she was one of three judges on the show The Voice Kids.