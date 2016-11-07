Butterfly Giselle Grace Boucher (born 2 June 1979) is an Australian singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and record producer born in Adelaide. From the age of 15 years she played bass guitar in her older sister, Rebecca Boucher Burns (Becca)'s band Eat the Menu (later named The Mercy Bell), which issued a debut album, Whoosh, in 1996. Since mid-2000 Boucher has lived in Nashville, United States, and has released four solo albums, Flutterby (October 2003), Scary Fragile (June 2009) a self-titled album (April 2012), and a 10th-anniversary celebration of Flutterby called Happy Birthday Flutterby (23 August 2014). Since 2008 Boucher has recorded material for Ten Out of Tenn, a Nashville-based music collective. Boucher is also a member of the Pop/Rock trio Elle Macho.