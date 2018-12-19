Terry StaffordBorn 22 November 1941. Died 17 March 1996
Terry Stafford
1941-11-22
Terry Stafford Biography (Wikipedia)
Terry LaVerne Stafford (November 22, 1941 – March 17, 1996) was an American singer and songwriter, best known for his 1964 U.S. Top 10 hit, "Suspicion", and the 1973 country music hit, "Amarillo by Morning". Stafford was also known for his Elvis Presley sound-alike voice.
Terry Stafford Tracks
Suspicion
I'll Touch A Star
