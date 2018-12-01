Claudia Molitor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1974
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cb25526f-ccad-4854-a7ff-b628d58291e2
Claudia Molitor Biography (Wikipedia)
Claudia Molitor (born 1974) is an English-German composer based in Brighton, UK.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Claudia Molitor Performances & Interviews
Claudia Molitor Tracks
Sort by
Investigations
Christian Marclay
Investigations
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05x9123.jpglink
Investigations
Last played on
Singing Bridge - II. This City
Claudia Molitor
Singing Bridge - II. This City
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05dtd4m.jpglink
Singing Bridge - II. This City
Last played on
Paper Cut
Claudia Molitor
Paper Cut
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060f00w.jpglink
Paper Cut
Last played on
Sonorama
Claudia Molitor
Sonorama
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sonorama
Last played on
Walking with Partch
Claudia Molitor
Walking with Partch
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Walking with Partch
Last played on
The Singing Bridge (iv. Below the Sirens call)
Claudia Molitor
The Singing Bridge (iv. Below the Sirens call)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
2TwoLO
Claudia Molitor
2TwoLO
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02srwc3.jpglink
2TwoLO
Last played on
Back to artist