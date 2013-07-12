NuBreed
NuBreed is a trio of Australian producers Jason Catherine, Michael Walburgh, and Danny Bonnici (vocalist). They have performed several remixes for artists such as The Crystal Method, Luke Chable, and Way Out West. They have also recorded several DJ mixes including Electric_02 for EQ Recordings and an entry in Distinct'ive Breaks Records' Y4k series. Their singles are most often released on Zero Tolerance Recordings and Mob Records.
