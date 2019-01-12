Tubby HayesBorn 30 January 1935. Died 8 June 1973
Tubby Hayes
1935-01-30
Tubby Hayes Biography (Wikipedia)
Edward Brian "Tubby" Hayes (30 January 1935 – 8 June 1973) was an English jazz multi-instrumentalist, best known for his tenor saxophone playing in groups with fellow sax player Ronnie Scott and with trumpeter Jimmy Deuchar.
Tubby Hayes Tracks
Wait And See
Tubby Hayes
Wait And See
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p034l66b.jpglink
Wait And See
Last played on
Afternoon In Paris
Tubby Hayes
Afternoon In Paris
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p034l66b.jpglink
Afternoon In Paris
Last played on
I Thought About You
Tubby Hayes
I Thought About You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p034l66b.jpglink
I Thought About You
Last played on
Alone Together
Tubby Hayes
Alone Together
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p034l66b.jpglink
Alone Together
Last played on
The More I See You
Tubby Hayes
The More I See You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p034l66b.jpglink
The More I See You
Last played on
Sonnymoon For Two
Tubby Hayes
Sonnymoon For Two
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p034l66b.jpglink
Tubbsville
Tubby Hayes
Tubbsville
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p034l66b.jpglink
Tubbsville
Last played on
Parisian Thoroughfare
Tubby Hayes
Parisian Thoroughfare
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p034l66b.jpglink
Parisian Thoroughfare
Last played on
Seven Steps To Heaven (BBC Archive Track)
Tubby Hayes
Seven Steps To Heaven (BBC Archive Track)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p034l66b.jpglink
Opus De Funk
Tubby Hayes
Opus De Funk
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p034l66b.jpglink
Opus De Funk
Last played on
Wingate's Spot
Tubby Hayes
Wingate's Spot
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p034l66b.jpglink
Wingate's Spot
Last played on
Soon
Tubby Hayes
Soon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p034l66b.jpglink
Soon
Last played on
Off The Wagon
Tubby Hayes
Off The Wagon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p034l66b.jpglink
Off The Wagon
Last played on
Voodoo Session)
Tubby Hayes
Voodoo Session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p034l66b.jpglink
Voodoo Session)
Last played on
Speak Low
Tubby Hayes
Speak Low
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p034l66b.jpglink
Speak Low
Last played on
Fishin' the Blues
Tubby Hayes
Fishin' the Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p034l66b.jpglink
R.T.H.
Tubby Hayes
R.T.H.
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p034l66b.jpglink
R.T.H.
Last played on
A Pint Of Bitter
Tubby Hayes
A Pint Of Bitter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p034l66b.jpglink
A Pint Of Bitter
Last played on
A Pint of Bitter
Tubby Hayes
A Pint of Bitter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p034l66b.jpglink
A Pint of Bitter
Last played on
All Night Long (1961): Overture
Philip Green
All Night Long (1961): Overture
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p034l66b.jpglink
All Night Long (1961): Overture
Last played on
Blue Lou
Tubby Hayes
Blue Lou
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p034l66b.jpglink
Blue Lou
Last played on
May Ray
Tubby Hayes
May Ray
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p034l66b.jpglink
May Ray
Last played on
Half A Sawbuck
Tubby Hayes
Half A Sawbuck
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p034l66b.jpglink
A Pint of Bitter
Tubby Hayes
A Pint of Bitter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p034l66b.jpglink
A Pint of Bitter
Last played on
Split Kick
Tubby Hayes
Split Kick
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p034l66b.jpglink
Split Kick
Last played on
Dear Johnny B
Tubby Hayes
Dear Johnny B
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p034l66b.jpglink
Dear Johnny B
Last played on
Split Kick
Tubby Hayes
Split Kick
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p034l66b.jpglink
Split Kick
Last played on
Autumn Leaves
Tubby Hayes
Autumn Leaves
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p034l66b.jpglink
Autumn Leaves
Last played on
Love walked in
Tubby Hayes
Love walked in
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p034l66b.jpglink
Bluesology
Tubby Hayes
Bluesology
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p034l66b.jpglink
Bluesology
Last played on
Tubby's Blues
Tubby Hayes
Tubby's Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p034l66b.jpglink
Tubby's Blues
Last played on
I Let A Song Go Out Of My Heart
Tubby Hayes
I Let A Song Go Out Of My Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p034l66b.jpglink
Like Someone In Love
Tubby Hayes
Like Someone In Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p034l66b.jpglink
Like Someone In Love
Last played on
Raga
Tubby Hayes
Raga
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p034l66b.jpglink
Raga
Last played on
You For Me
Tubby Hayes
You For Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p034l66b.jpglink
You For Me
Last played on
Sophisticated Lady
Tubby Hayes
Sophisticated Lady
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p034l66b.jpglink
Sophisticated Lady
Last played on
Laker s Day (Live)
Tony Crombie Quintet & Tubby Hayes
Laker s Day (Live)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p034l66b.jpglink
Laker s Day (Live)
Performer
Last played on
Sasa Havi
Tubby Hayes
Sasa Havi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p034l66b.jpglink
Sasa Havi
Last played on
