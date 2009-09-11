ARMSNew York indie rock band. Formed 2004
ARMS
2004
ARMS Biography (Wikipedia)
ARMS is an American indie rock band, formed in New York in 2004. Originally a solo project created by ex-Harlem Shakes' guitarist Todd Goldstein, ARMS has since evolved into a four-piece band, with the inclusion of drummer Tlacael Esparza, bassist Matty Fasano, and keyboardist Dave Harrington. Goldstein handles guitar and vocal duties.
