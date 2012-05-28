Phil WilsonTrombonist, arranger, and teacher. Born 19 January 1937
Phil Wilson
1937-01-19
Phil Wilson Biography (Wikipedia)
Phillips Elder Wilson, Jr. (born January 19, 1937) is a jazz trombonist, arranger, and teacher. He has taught at the Berklee College of Music and the New England Conservatory of Music.
