Kris Kristofferson Biography (Wikipedia)
Kristoffer Kristofferson (born June 22, 1936) is an American actor and singer-songwriter. Among his songwriting credits are the songs "Me and Bobby McGee", "For the Good Times", "Sunday Mornin' Comin' Down", and "Help Me Make It Through the Night", all of which were hits for other artists. Kristofferson composed his own songs and collaborated with Nashville songwriters such as Shel Silverstein. In 1985, Kristofferson joined fellow country artists Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson and Johnny Cash in forming the country music supergroup The Highwaymen, and formed a key creative force in the Outlaw country music movement that eschewed the Nashville music machine in favor of independent songwriting and producing. In 2004, Kristofferson was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. He is also known for his starring roles in Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore, Heaven's Gate, Blade and A Star Is Born, the latter of which earned him a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor.
Kris Kristofferson Tracks
Sort by
From Here To The Moon And Back
Help Me Make It Through The Night
Me And Bobby McGee
For The Good Times
(Hang In, Hopper) Stranger
Loving You Was Easier (Than Anything I'll Ever Do Again)
The Silver-Tongued Devil
The Pilgrim, Chapter 33
Sunday Morning Coming Down
Who's to Bless and Who's to Blame
Lost Inside You
The Circle (Live)
Why Me
To Beat The Devil
Bottle to the Bottom
I'd Rather Be Sorry
Jesus Was A Capricorn
From the Bottle to the Bottom
Pilgrim
Old Friends
Darby's Castle
