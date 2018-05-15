Paul Freeman is a Welsh-born singer-song writer of folksy pop songs now living in the United States.

Freeman’s EP You and I was released on the Arista label on 12 November 2008. The four songs on that album are the title track, “Tightrope,” “That’s How It Is” and “Earthquakes.”

His EP That’s How It Is was released on 1 August 2009. It was produced by Howard Benson (Daughtry, Flyleaf, Motörhead, My Chemical Romance) and mixed by Chris Lord-Alge (U2, Leona Lewis, Snow Patrol).

Freeman’s song “That’s How It Is” was featured near the close of an episode of the Fox Network show Past Life called “Soul Music” (S01E03), first broadcast on 18 February 2010. His Song "Tightrope" was also featured on the Season Finale of Make It or Break It.

His six-song EP Tightrope was released on 2 March 2010.

Freeman's "Passing Phase" EP was released on iTunes, Amazon.com, and Bandcamp in August 2013.

He released his first ever live album, "Paul Freeman at Volver Live" on November 3, 2014.