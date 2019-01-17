Peter MarinBorn 4 November 1982
Peter Marin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1982-11-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cb1af630-7b01-428a-b9ee-eeda52d3290c
Peter Marin Biography (Wikipedia)
Peter Marin (born in Perth, Western Australia) is a drummer based in Melbourne, Australia.
He has performed and recorded with the following acts:
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Peter Marin Tracks
Sort by
Walls
Rob Calder
Walls
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01jt1fc.jpglink
Walls
Last played on
The Boy Who Cried Wolf
Rob Calder
The Boy Who Cried Wolf
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01jt1fc.jpglink
The Boy Who Cried Wolf
Last played on
Back to artist