Vijay Antony Biography (Wikipedia)
Vijay Antony is an Indian music composer, playback singer, actor, film editor, lyricist, audio engineer and film producer working in the Tamil, Telugu and Kannada film industries. He made his debut as music director in 2005. He is the first Indian to win the 2009 Cannes Golden Lion for the "Naaka Mukka" advertising film in the Best Music category. The song propelled his fame and was played at the 2011 Cricket World Cup. Beginner as an actor in the movie Naan in 2012, he is known for his genre of action, dramas and thrillers movies.
