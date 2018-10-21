James MontgomeryBlues singer and blues harp player. Born 12 May 1949
James Montgomery
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1949-05-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cb1a0ec2-60b8-4f85-a6f2-e35961aa92e9
James Montgomery Biography (Wikipedia)
James Montgomery (born May 12, 1949) is an American blues musician, best known as the lead singer, blues harp player, frontman, and bandleader of The James Montgomery Blues Band (a.k.a. The James Montgomery Band). Montgomery collaborates with many star performers and recording artists. He is also the past President of The New England Blues Society.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
James Montgomery Tracks
Sort by
Crazy About My Baby
James Montgomery
Crazy About My Baby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Crazy About My Baby
Last played on
Ekisera Kye Kitsu
James Montgomery
Ekisera Kye Kitsu
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ekisera Kye Kitsu
Choir
Last played on
James Montgomery Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist