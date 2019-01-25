Krokus
1975
Krokus Biography (Wikipedia)
Krokus are a hard rock and heavy metal band from Switzerland. They enjoyed great success in North America during the 1980s.
Krokus were founded in Solothurn in 1975 by bassist/keyboardist/percussionist (and original drummer, and then lead vocalist) Chris von Rohr and guitarist Tommy Kiefer. Former TEA vocalist Marc Storace joined the band as frontman in time for their Metal Rendez-vous album in 1979.
Krokus Tracks
Lady Double Dealer (Radio 1 Session, 21 May 1980)
Lady Double Dealer (Radio 1 Session, 21 May 1980)
Back Seat Rock And Roll (Radio 1 Session, 21 May 1980)
Back Seat Rock And Roll (Radio 1 Session, 21 May 1980)
Shy Kid (Radio 1 Session, 21 May 1980)
Shy Kid (Radio 1 Session, 21 May 1980)
Bye Bye Baby - Reading Festival 1980
Bye Bye Baby - Reading Festival 1980
Heat Strokes / She's Got Everything - Reading Festival 1980
Heat Strokes / She's Got Everything - Reading Festival 1980
Bedside Radio - Reading Festival 1980
Bedside Radio - Reading Festival 1980
Fire - Reading Festival 1980
Fire - Reading Festival 1980
Mad Racket - Reading Festival 1980
Mad Racket - Reading Festival 1980
Mad Racket - BBC Session 21/05/1980
Mad Racket - BBC Session 21/05/1980
Mad Racket
Mad Racket
Screaming In The Night
Screaming In The Night
Bedside Radio
Bedside Radio
