Krokus are a hard rock and heavy metal band from Switzerland. They enjoyed great success in North America during the 1980s.

Krokus were founded in Solothurn in 1975 by bassist/keyboardist/percussionist (and original drummer, and then lead vocalist) Chris von Rohr and guitarist Tommy Kiefer. Former TEA vocalist Marc Storace joined the band as frontman in time for their Metal Rendez-vous album in 1979.