Cookin’ SoulSpanish hip hop producer, formerly trio/duo. Formed 2004
Cookin’ Soul
2004
Cookin' Soul Biography
Cookin' Soul is a Spanish producer-DJs duo known separately as Big Size and Zock. Producing work since around 2005, the two have developed a strong presence in the mixtape circuit in the US, according to El País.
