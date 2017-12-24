The Taverner Choir, Consort & PlayersFormed 1973
The Taverner Choir, Consort & Players
1973
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Taverner Choir, Consort and Players is a British music ensemble which specialises in the performance of Early and Baroque music. The ensemble is made up of a baroque orchestra (the Players), a vocal consort (the Consort) and a Choir. Performers place emphasis on a historically informed performance practice and players work with restored or replicated period instruments.
The group is named after the 16th-century English composer John Taverner.
Ich habe genug (Cantata BWV 82)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Magnificat in D major, BWV 243 (Magnificat anima mea)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Florentine intermedio, 1589: L'Armonia delle sfere: Noi, che, cantando; Sinfonia
Malvezzi, Taverner Consort, Choir & Players & Andrew Parrott
Confitebor tibi Domine
Claudio Monteverdi
Thou know'st Lord Z.58C (for the Funeral of Queen Mary)
Henry Purcell
Sonata sopra 'Sancta Maria' (Vespro della Beata Vergine)
Claudio Monteverdi
Vespro della Beata Vergine (1610): Ave Maris Stella
Claudio Monteverdi
Beatus Vir (Psalm 111)
Claudio Monteverdi
Mass 'The Western Wynde': Gloria
John Tavener
Westron wynde - Western winds
anon, The Taverner Choir, Consort & Players & Andrew Parrott
Taunder naken
King Henry VIII of England
Ode for St Cecilia's Day: Welcome to all the pleasures
Henry Purcell
Sound the trumpet (Come ye sons of art away)
Henry Purcell
Thou knowest, Lord [setting for Queen Mary's funeral] Z.58C
Henry Purcell
"O che nuovo miracolo" - Una "Stravaganze" dei Medici
Taverner Choir
