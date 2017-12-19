DIANAToronto electronic trio
DIANA
DIANA is a Canadian synthpop band, consisting of Carmen Elle (vocals), Joseph Shabason (keyboards) and Kieran Adams (drums). Their debut album Perpetual Surrender was a longlisted nominee for the 2014 Polaris Music Prize. It was followed by their second album Familiar Touch in November 2016.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Miharu
What You Get
Strange Attraction (Radio Edit)
Strange Attraction
PERPETUAL SURRENDER (Four Tet Remix)
Born Again
