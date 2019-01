DIANA is a Canadian synthpop band, consisting of Carmen Elle (vocals), Joseph Shabason (keyboards) and Kieran Adams (drums). Their debut album Perpetual Surrender was a longlisted nominee for the 2014 Polaris Music Prize. It was followed by their second album Familiar Touch in November 2016.

