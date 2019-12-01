Sundance HeadBorn 22 January 1979
Jason "Sundance" Head (from Porter, Texas) is an American country-soul singer and songwriter. He is the son of American singer Roy Head. In 2007, he was a semi-finalist on the sixth season of the Fox television series American Idol, but was eliminated one week before the finals. In 2016, he became the winner of season 11 of the US The Voice. He was part of Team Blake Shelton. His winning song is "Darlin' Don't Go". In 2018, he signed onto Dean Dillon's Wildcatter Records.
