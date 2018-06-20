Hatun Kotama
Hatun Kotama Biography (Wikipedia)
The Hatun Kotama Flute School is part of a larger cultural center in the community of Kotama in Otavalo, Ecuador. The purpose of the center is to educate others about the world view and cultural expression of the Kotama community. Members of the school practice and teach traditional gaita music. The music is inspired by a deep connection with nature and the sounds that occur in everyday life, primarily utilizing the transverse flute, harmonica, and shells for instrumentation.
