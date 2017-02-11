Francisco AguabellaBorn 10 October 1925. Died 8 May 2010
Francisco Aguabella
1925-10-10
Francisco Aguabella Biography (Wikipedia)
Francisco Aguabella (October 10, 1925 – May 7, 2010) was an Afro-Cuban percussionist whose career spanned folk, jazz, and dance bands. He was a prolific session musician and recorded seven albums as a leader.
