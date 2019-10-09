The Phenix Horns
The Phenix Horns [sic], originally known as the EWF Horns, were the main horn section for Earth, Wind & Fire, Phil Collins, and Genesis. The four members were Don Myrick on saxophone, Louis "Lui Lui" Satterfield on trombone, Rahmlee Michael Davis on trumpet, and Michael Harris on trumpet.
