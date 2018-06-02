Michel BlavetBorn 13 March 1700. Died 28 October 1768
Michel Blavet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1700-03-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cb10c545-a594-467f-9f07-620de451a37f
Michel Blavet Biography (Wikipedia)
Michel Blavet (March 13, 1700 – October 28, 1768) was a French composer and flute virtuoso. Although Blavet taught himself to play almost every instrument, he specialized in the bassoon and the flute which he held to the left, the opposite of how most flutists hold theirs today.
Quantz wrote of Blavet: "His amiable disposition and engaging manner gives rise to a lasting friendship between us and I am much indebted to him for his numerous acts of kindness."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Michel Blavet Tracks
Sort by
Sonata No.2 'La vibray'
Michel Blavet
Sonata No.2 'La vibray'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sonata No.2 'La vibray'
Last played on
Sonata In G Major Op.2`1 For Flute And Continuo
Michel Blavet
Sonata In G Major Op.2`1 For Flute And Continuo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p037hbn5.jpglink
Sonata In G Major Op.2`1 For Flute And Continuo
Last played on
Concerto in A minor for flute, 2 violins and continuo
Michel Blavet
Concerto in A minor for flute, 2 violins and continuo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Concerto in A minor for flute, 2 violins and continuo
Last played on
Flute Concerto in A Minor
Michel Blavet
Flute Concerto in A Minor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Concerto A minor for flute and strings
Les Ambassadeurs, Michel Blavet & Alexis Kossenko
Concerto A minor for flute and strings
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Concerto A minor for flute and strings
Performer
Last played on
Michel Blavet Links
Back to artist