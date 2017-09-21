Stephen GaddBaritone. Born 1964
Stephen Gadd
1964
Stephen Gadd Biography (Wikipedia)
Stephen Gadd (born 1964 in Berkshire, South East England) is an English operatic baritone.
He graduated in Engineering from St. John's College, Cambridge and then studied at the Royal Northern College of Music, under Patrick McGuigan. He was a finalist in Operalia, (Plácido Domingo's international singing competition), and among other numerous awards he won the 1990 Kathleen Ferrier Memorial Scholarship. He has performed the title role in Macbeth at the Glyndebourne Festival, and Conte Almaviva in Le nozze di Figaro for the Salzburger Festspiele.
In 1998 he sang in the premiere of Clara by Hans Gefors at the Opéra-Comique in Paris (Lucio).
Stephen Gadd Tracks
I love a lass that's fair to see from Act 1 of Jeanie Deans
Hamish MacCunn
Last played on
Hodie (Choral: No sad thought, Epilogue: In the beginning was the Word)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Last played on
Mass in C major, K.317 'Coronation'
Choir of the English Concert, Barbara Bonney, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Catherine Wyn-Rogers, Jamie MacDougall, Stephen Gadd, The English Concert & Trevor Pinnock
Performer
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2013: Prom 60: Britten – Billy Budd
Royal Albert Hall
2013-08-27T08:26:19
27
Aug
2013
Proms 1993: Prom 55
Royal Albert Hall
1993-09-01T08:26:19
1
Sep
1993
Proms 1993: Prom 55
Royal Albert Hall
Royal Albert Hall
1992-09-08T08:26:19
8
Sep
1992
