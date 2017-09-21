Stephen Gadd (born 1964 in Berkshire, South East England) is an English operatic baritone.

He graduated in Engineering from St. John's College, Cambridge and then studied at the Royal Northern College of Music, under Patrick McGuigan. He was a finalist in Operalia, (Plácido Domingo's international singing competition), and among other numerous awards he won the 1990 Kathleen Ferrier Memorial Scholarship. He has performed the title role in Macbeth at the Glyndebourne Festival, and Conte Almaviva in Le nozze di Figaro for the Salzburger Festspiele.

In 1998 he sang in the premiere of Clara by Hans Gefors at the Opéra-Comique in Paris (Lucio).