Gin Wigmore
Virginia Claire Wigmore (born 6 June 1986) is a singer and songwriter from New Zealand. Featured on the Smashproof single "Brother" in 2009, Wigmore went on to release four albums Holy Smoke (2009), Gravel & Wine (2011), Blood to Bone (2015) and Ivory (2018), with the first three having been chart-toppers on the New Zealand Albums Chart. She is known for her high pitched and raspy voice.
New Rush
New Rush
Written In The Water
Written In The Water
Devil in Me
Devil in Me
Lola
Lola
Black Sheep
Black Sheep
Man Like That
Man Like That
