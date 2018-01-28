Gone Is GoneFormed 2016
Gone Is Gone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2016
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cb091a58-69c7-4e32-901c-79d8d8ebab40
Gone Is Gone Biography (Wikipedia)
Gone Is Gone is an American rock group formed in 2016. The band consists of Troy Sanders, the singer and bass player from Mastodon, Troy Van Leeuwen, one of the guitarists for Queens of the Stone Age, Tony Hajjar, the drummer for At the Drive-In, and Mike Zarin, a multi-instrumentalist, composer and founder of Sencit Music who appeared with Van Leeuwen on Sweethead's Descent to the Surface. An eponymous EP was released on July 8, 2016, and the band released their debut album Echolocation on January 6, 2017.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Gone Is Gone Tracks
Sort by
Gift
Gone Is Gone
Gift
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gift
Last played on
Phantom Limb
Gone Is Gone
Phantom Limb
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Phantom Limb
Last played on
Roads
Gone Is Gone
Roads
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Roads
Last played on
Echolocation
Gone Is Gone
Echolocation
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Echolocation
Last played on
Resurge
Gone Is Gone
Resurge
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Resurge
Last played on
Dublin
Gone Is Gone
Dublin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dublin
Last played on
Sentient
Gone Is Gone
Sentient
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sentient
Last played on
Stolen From Me
Gone Is Gone
Stolen From Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Starlight
Gone Is Gone
Starlight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Starlight
Last played on
Violescent
Gone Is Gone
Violescent
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Violescent
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist