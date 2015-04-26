George PapavgerisBorn 1953
George Papavgeris
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1953
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cb08d617-b588-456e-a594-66b116c12bcd
George Papavgeris Tracks
Sort by
The Silence of Friends
George Papavgeris
The Silence of Friends
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Silence of Friends
Last played on
Friends Like These
George Papavgeris
Friends Like These
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Friends Like These
Last played on
Hand Me Downs
George Papavgeris
Hand Me Downs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hand Me Downs
Last played on
The Miracle Of Life
George Papavgeris
The Miracle Of Life
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Miracle Of Life
Last played on
And the She Smiles
George Papavgeris
And the She Smiles
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
And the She Smiles
Last played on
Esperanza
George Papavgeris
Esperanza
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Esperanza
Last played on
Bite of the Underdog
George Papavgeris
Bite of the Underdog
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bite of the Underdog
Last played on
George Papavgeris Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist