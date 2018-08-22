Be Charlotte
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cb048bd1-fa48-45cb-b0c5-9753d8539c2e
Be Charlotte Performances & Interviews
- Be Charlotte - Peoplehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04lkkj5.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04lkkj5.jpg2016-12-15T16:59:43.000ZFilmed live on the Quay Sessionshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04lkf6m
Be Charlotte - People
- Be Charlotte - One Drophttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04lkm5p.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04lkm5p.jpg2016-12-15T16:59:27.000ZFilmed live on the Quay Sessionshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04lkjpt
Be Charlotte - One Drop
Be Charlotte Tracks
Sort by
Machines That Breathe
Be Charlotte
Machines That Breathe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p047bj3m.jpglink
Machines That Breathe
Last played on
Dreamers (Recorded 20/5/18 BBC Biggest Weekend)
Be Charlotte
Dreamers (Recorded 20/5/18 BBC Biggest Weekend)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Machines That Breathe (Recorded 20/5/18 BBC Biggest Weekend)
Be Charlotte
Machines That Breathe (Recorded 20/5/18 BBC Biggest Weekend)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
One Drop (Vic Galloway at The Biggest Weekend, 21st May 2018)
Be Charlotte
One Drop (Vic Galloway at The Biggest Weekend, 21st May 2018)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
One Drop
Be Charlotte
One Drop
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
One Drop
Last played on
Too Late (Live at TRNSMT 2017)
Be Charlotte
Too Late (Live at TRNSMT 2017)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Too Late (Live at TRNSMT 2017)
Last played on
Discover
Be Charlotte
Discover
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03nyrmk.jpglink
Discover
Last played on
One Drop (Huw Stephens Session, 11th Jan 2016)
Be Charlotte
One Drop (Huw Stephens Session, 11th Jan 2016)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Machines That Breathe (Huw Stephens Session, 11th Jan 2016)
Be Charlotte
Machines That Breathe (Huw Stephens Session, 11th Jan 2016)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Drawing Windows
Be Charlotte
Drawing Windows
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Drawing Windows
Last played on
Too Late
Be Charlotte
Too Late
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Too Late
People
Be Charlotte
People
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
People
Think It
Be Charlotte
Think It
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Think It
Pstep
Be Charlotte
Pstep
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pstep
Feeling
Be Charlotte
Feeling
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Feeling
Drawing Windows/Bullets
Be Charlotte
Drawing Windows/Bullets
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Drawing Windows/Bullets
Playlists featuring Be Charlotte
Back to artist